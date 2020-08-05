It's the little things that can bring a smile to someone's face, especially one as deserving as a healthcare worker putting in long hours.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — When was the last time you put pen to paper and wrote out a thank you card?

Meeting manager Laura Pope Steele out of Sandy Springs thought to start a campaign to gather handwritten notes from family, friends, and coworkers to deliver to area hospitals.

The grassroots effort has grown over the last couple months and she's sent out over 400 cards to hospitals including Emory, Northside, and St. Joseph's.

If you'd like to send the love and write up a kind note, visit here.

