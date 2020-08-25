Newton County Sheriff's Office surprises 11-year-old on birthday

Lea Hammett had quite the celebration last weekend thanks to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

ATLANTA — An 11-year-old girl had quite the celebration last weekend thanks to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

Friends and family joined Lea Hammett for a drive-by birthday party. The celebration was complete when Sheriff Ezell Brown and deputies attended the extravaganza.

Hammett said she aspires to one day become a police officer.

Deputies Michael Gregg, Susan Young, and Tim Smith joined Sheriff Brown in surprising Lea and her family outside their home in Covington.