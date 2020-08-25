Newton County Sheriff's Office surprises 11-year-old on birthday

ATLANTA — An 11-year-old girl had quite the celebration last weekend thanks to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.
Friends and family joined Lea Hammett for a drive-by birthday party. The celebration was complete when Sheriff Ezell Brown and deputies attended the extravaganza.
Hammett said she aspires to one day become a police officer.
Deputies Michael Gregg, Susan Young, and Tim Smith joined Sheriff Brown in surprising Lea and her family outside their home in Covington.
“Happy birthday, Lea,” Sheriff Brown wrote on Facebook. “It was an honor to be part of your drive-by birthday celebration. I wish you all the best in the years to come as you work towards your goal of becoming a police officer.”