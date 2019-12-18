LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Santa delivers presents to good boys and girls across the world, so it's no surprise that he's fluent in dozens of languages. Through a Facebook video, one man in Danville is making sure kids who use sign language to communicate also get a Christmas message from jolly St. Nick.

"Hello! I am so excited to see you," Jarod Mills says - and signs - in the video. With a bright red hat and long, white beard, Mills makes a perfect Santa Claus.

In the video, Santa tells the kids that they have been "amazing" this year and that they are all "on the nice list". With a big grin, he wishes everyone a Merry Christmas and signs "I love you" at the end of the video.

He told WHAS11 he was inspired to post the video online after making other videos for children he knew who were deaf, hard of hearing, or used sign language to communicate for any reason. These kids don't often get the opportunity to visit with Santa in their language, so Mills wanted to make that possible for everyone.

"I thought it would be really neat to make a video that anyone could show their child," he said.

The video has been shared over 70,000 times and has nearly 2 million views on Facebook. The comments on the video are filled with people thanking Mills for sharing his exuberant Christmas spirit.

"Thank you for going above and beyond for the kiddos," one person commented.

If you'd like to share Mills' video, you can find it on his Facebook page at this link.

