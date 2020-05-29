Student uses sermon to help with homework

Ramon Reed says his inner reverend came out when school was testing him, so he called on a little help from some higher powers in a hilarious video.

LOS ANGELES — It's the end of the school year for many students and every now and then kids need a pick me up, and a little uplifting.

This video happened to go viral, with over 7 million views across Twitter and Instagram and has even been reposted by numerous celebrities including Anthony Anderson, Niecy Nash, the NAACP, Devon Franklin and others.

“It’s beyond my wildest dream. I never thought that me, I would go viral. It’s definitely been feeling like I’ve been living in a dream, just thinking that I’m coming out of a coma,” he joked.

In addition to Ramon being a genuine, funny and talented kid, he is also a sickle cell warrior, who is determined not to let his condition get in the way of his happiness and goals.

Reed currently stars in Just Roll With It, a hybrid of a scripted family sitcom and an improvisational comedy following the blended Bennett-Blatt family.

On the show, stepsiblings Blair and Owen and their parents Rachel and Byron handle everyday family life, along with the ups and downs of adolescence with a unique twist.

A studio audience is able to vote on wacky scenarios they want to see happen in scenes and the cast has to roll with whatever they decide!

