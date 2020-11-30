Sleeping inside an Atlanta donut shop, he's helping underprivileged kids get hygiene items

A man on a mission to get the simplest hygiene items to kids living below poverty. And it lead him – to trash cans- and a donut shop.

ATLANTA — Johari Dozier’s been spending a lot of time at one of Atlanta's Sublime Doughnuts locations. It’s not because he has a sweet tooth. It’s because he has a big heart.

Two years ago, Dozier learned from his cousin, an employee in Fulton County Schools, that many kids have no access to the simplest hygiene products.

His immediate thought? I can help.

“We service Title I elementary schools, which is 40 percent below the poverty level," Dozier said.

Towards the end of November, Dozier, who is partnered with Sublime Donuts, started collected items - feminine products, toothbrushes, you name it - for the poorest kids in Fulton, DeKalb, and Clayton counties.

“Some of them don’t have that minor stuff," he said. "That’s what we consider our trash cans, you know, as our free mobile hygiene closet.”

Through his Clean Cargo Project, Dozier rolls out mobile hygiene closets - large outdoor trash cans filled with products - to schools. Now, he’s on a mission to fill up 16 of them for the learning pods in Atlanta. The learning pods, located at 16 parks around the city, allow children without access to WIFI or laptops to have a place for virtual learning.

Dozier isn't just operating his fundraiser out of the shop. He’s also sleeping there.

“Why Sublime Doughnuts? What happened there? Why are we sleeping there?" 11Alive reporter Hope Ford asked.

“I had six trash cans that was already filled and ready to go. I knew I needed 10 trash cans to finish what I’m doing with the City of Atlanta’s learning pods," he said. "I kind of pitched it to the owner and he said, 'You’re crazy, but let’s do it' and I said, 'Yes, I’m not leaving until all 10 trash cans are full,'” Dozier answered, giving a chuckle at the "You're crazy" line.

It’s hard to glaze over the fact all of those items will almost immediately have a home. The trash cans mean a kid can brush their teeth, wash their face; not get picked on.

“A lot of different bullying and different things goes on and so you don’t feel teased or picked on because you have hygiene issues and you can feel good,” Dozier added.

So, there he collects, there he sleeps, there – inside a donut shop – he’s doing the sweetest things of all.

“We just want to make sure they have everything they need.”

Dozier is three trash cans away from completing his mission.

He said anything you would use to get ready in the morning are things these kids don’t have. He’ll be at the Sublime Donuts at 535 10th St. NW, taking whatever people can give until Dec. 4.