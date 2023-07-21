​Bayfront Health Chief Nursing Officer Lorraine Parker was able to present the awards before the first pitch.

ARCADIA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays took a moment before Friday night's game against the Baltimore Orioles to honor a woman and first responders who helped save a fan's life back in June.

The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. on June 9, when a man in the stands at Tropicana Field, only identified by the name Brad, fell unconscious. Another fan, Janie Morales, was able to get the man on the ground and began performing CPR.

EMS crews at the stadium were also able to respond to the man and were able to get his heart beating again, authorities previously explained.

While being transported to a nearby hospital, authorities say Brad was "completely awake" and "speaking clearly."

Morales was presented with the Lifesaver Aware which is given to people that save the life of another under extraordinary circumstances.

Brad surprised Morales on the field when she got the award. They were able to give each other a big hug.

And that wasn't the end of surprises for the fan – her boyfriend, Ken Frey, proposed to her during the Friday night game.

"In the middle of the fourth inning, the Rays told Janie they were going to do an interview with her, but instead turned it over to Ken, who got down on one knee and proposed," an official with the team explains in an email. "She said yes."

The first responders who were at the scene of the medical incident were also recognized with the Pheonix Award which is presented to people who treat patients who are dealing with cardiac arrest outside of the hospital.