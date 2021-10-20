Tampa woman celebrates 103rd birthday

Friends and a Tampa Fire Rescue truck drove by her house honking in celebration.

TAMPA, Fla — Happy birthday, Estella!

A Tampa woman received a drive-by parade on Wednesday to celebrate her 103rd birthday.

Estella Vinson was born in 1918. Fast forward more than a century and she's spending her birthday surrounded by dozens of her family members.