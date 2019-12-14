FORNEY, Texas — More than 19 years ago, Krystal Hoggan was living in Arlington, where she made a horrific discovery.

She went to check on her infant, Emma, in the crib and found her lifeless. Emma was rushed to a nearby hospital.

"I just remember them telling me, as I watched from behind the glass, that her heartbeat was not strong and she wasn't going to make it," Hoggan said. "They asked me if I wanted to hold her while she passed away and I did."

It was SIDS, sudden infant death syndrome.

"I remember a gentleman coming in a few minutes after and telling me that there was a little boy that could really use Emma's heart valves and that it would save his life and if I would consider donating them," Hoggan said. "And I knew immediately to say yes."

After all this time, Hoggan still doesn't have closure knowing a part of her daughter is out there.

The only information she has is that the boy received her heart valves on August 7, 2000 in Atlanta, Georgia.

"I wonder about his prom and his graduation," Hoggan said. "I wonder is he going off to college right now?"

She wants to meet him and hear his heartbeat with the help of Emma's valves.

She hopes this story will be shared, and reach the family of the recipient.

"He's loved by people he doesn't even know," Hoggan said. "I hope that he has had an incredible life and has got to experience many, many things. And I hope more than anything that he hugs his mama."

