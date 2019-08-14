WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — We all have our special way of thanking people. Regardless of the act, some of us text, send a handwritten card in the mail or call. However, one family took it to another level and bought a billboard. They wanted to thank an entire staff at a Winston-Salem children's hospital.

The child's father said it is the best way to thank the staff for caring for his son. He put the message on full display for anyone driving on Business 40 near Brenner Children's Hospital, which is near the Wake Forest Medical Center campus.

The 8th floor staff at Brenner Children's Hospital looks outside to see the billboard thanking them.

The message reads "To the entire Brenner Children's 8th Floor Team, Thank You. Baby D (and family)." The billboard can be seen from the 8th floor of the hospital.

WFMY News 2 ask the father about the billboard, and he said they used to look at it everyday when his son was being treated there. His son's room was on the eight floor. After leaving, he figured it would be a better way to express his gratitude. Also, it kept them from having to write so many thank you cards, he jokingly added.

Stella Ledbetter, 18 months, and her mom, Mindy, of Mocksville, worked on creating a special Valentine's Day card for Stella's dad—which included her hand and footprints. Jackson Gallimore, 9, and mom, Christina, of Thomasville, enjoyed painting with the various brushes. Lily Hawks, a 2-year-old Brenner Children's Hospital patient from Mount Airy, spent the morning wearing her Valentine's Day pajamas as she crafted heart-themed decorations and painted ceramics. Brenner Children's patients received Valentine's Day gifts and other toys.

Kids at Brenner Children's Hospital didn't see birds or planes outside their windows today...they saw Superheroes! Window washers dressed as popular superhero characters and surprised the kids on Thursday.

