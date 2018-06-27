They've been calling her "mom" for four years, but now it's official. And that means they never have to leave again.

Every time Christopher, 10, and Chasity Bergeron-Martin, 13, had to go to a different foster home, all they wanted was to come back to Frances Martin’s house.

“I would miss them, and I think they would miss me too,” Martin said.

And they did.

“Every time I went to another house, I thought about her,” Christopher said.

The other foster parents were not like Martin.

“Some of the people that we were with were not nice,” Christopher said.

“They hurt us in ways that we shouldn't be touched and hurt,” Chasity said. “It was really hard.”

“After their last return, they had been traumatized so much that I was like, 'That's it, they're going to be mine now,’” Martin said.

It only took her so long because she is already a mom to three other children she adopted, all with hurtful pasts, and all so lucky to have found her.

“They're all officially mine,” Martin said.

Now the documents confirm it, they're a big happy family. Although, some who look at it from the outside don't get it.

“They're like, 'Why are you different colors from your mom?'” Christopher said.

The kids say they've been made fun of at school. But now that they're safe, that's the least of their worries.

“They're going to get used to it,” Chasity said. “I'm a white child with a black mama.”

