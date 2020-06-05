As the coronavirus stretches its hand over communities worldwide, nurses are on the frontlines of our defense.

ATLANTA — Today marks the beginning of National Nurses Week.

It's a time each year, May 6-12, when we acknowledgment those who do so much in great times of need.

But this year is especially significant. As the coronavirus stretches its hand over communities worldwide, nurses are on the frontlines of our defense.

These brave men and women willingly make sacrifices each day they suit up and answer the call. They put their own lives and health at risk to help others win their battles with illness.

To all nurses and healthcare workers: while we may never be able to repay your acts of service, for all that you do, your family, friends, neighbors, community -- want to say, "thank you."

