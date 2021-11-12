A woman found the picture on her windshield in Indiana Saturday and used Twitter to locate the family who lost it in Dawson Springs, Kentucky.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — An incredible story of a family heirloom lost, then found, after this weekend's tornadoes.

Katie Posten shared a photo to twitter Saturday saying she found the picture stuck to her car window in New Albany, Indiana the morning after devastating tornadoes struck Kentucky.

"It was dated in 1942, so I took a picture of it, posted it on social media," Posten told WLEX.

Posten said she figured it was from a home struck by the tornadoes and was hoping the social media platform could help her find the owners.

And it did!

Posten posted just two hours later that she'd been connected with a member of the Swatzell family in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, 130 miles away.

UPDATE: the photo belongs to the Swatzell family from Dawson Springs, KY, and I’ve been connected with a family member. Making a plan for later this week to return it. ❤️ https://t.co/cXwINlKscd — Katie Posten (@katieposten) December 11, 2021