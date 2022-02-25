The Houston icon heard little Sekai has been upset since the attack. Trae has a child with special needs and felt a personal connection to Sekai's story.

KATY, Texas — Houston's own Trae tha Truth stepped up to support a student who needed the extra love.

Trae said he was tagged in a video on social media that showed a boy with autism being attacked in school by another student. Sekai's grandmother spoke out against Aldine ISD saying employees watched it happen without intervening.

As a father of a child with a disability, Trae said he took Sekai's story personally and he would lose his mind if it happened to his child.

"I know his family needs support right now. They're going through it, which I hope that [Aldine] ISD does exactly what needs to be done and don't ignore them," he said in an Instagram video. "Because they do got people like myself that's going to fight with them and fight in their corner."

Trae tha Truth surprised the 11-year-old and took time out to help lift his spirits. He wanted to help after hearing little Sekai had been upset since the attack.

The Houston rapper made another Instagram post of him spending the day with Sekai. Trae said he took the student shopping and had him take over the Howdy Homemade Ice Cream Shop in Katy. Trae co-owns the shop with business partner Roderick Batson and they hire employees with special needs.

Trae said Sekai has a different kind of "happy energy" and he felt blessed to hang out with the middle schooler.

Sekai's grandmother Veda Cavitt has been standing up for him since he was beaten in school on Jan. 25. She released a video of the incident days ago showing a student attacking Sekai after he bumped into them in line.

Cavitt and local activists said three teacher aids watched it happen without intervening. One adult is seen tapping the attacking student on the shoulder as Sekai crawls on the ground and is kicked by the student several more times.

Since then, Aldine ISD announced that the three employees no longer work in the district.