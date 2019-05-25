One Phoenix-area veteran is starting a new tradition at the National Memorial Cemetery of Phoenix.

Gene Rayborn has been visiting his wife, Nancy, every day since she was buried in the cemetery on January 14. She died from acute respiratory failure on January 7 after a lengthy battle.

Gene said his wife of 45 years greatly appreciated the men and women who serve our country.

“She’s a big patriot, flag waver. We go to Walmart or something and she’d see someone with a hat on, she’d go up, she’d hug them, and she'd say, 'We love you. We thank you very much for your service.'”

In her honor, Gene placed American flags at grave sites around her final resting place.

“I just feel it’s an honor to do it in the name of my wife.”

Watch the video above for the full story.