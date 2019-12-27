WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office made Christmas very special for an honorary sergeant battling cancer when they decided to pay a surprise visit.

Timmy West has been an honorary sergeant with the sheriff’s office since 1990. The 36-year-old is disabled -- and his sister says he’s loved law enforcement all his life.

Brandi West says her family was going about their typical Christmas Day. That is, until her kids shouted for everyone to come outside.

They saw patrol car after patrol car blocking the road, and eight deputies came out to wish Timmy a Merry Christmas.

It was a complete surprise, and it could not have come at a better time.

Timmy was diagnosed with rectal cancer on his birthday. So far, he’s had four treatments, but his family says he still has a long fight ahead of him.

“There is nothing he lives for more than his partners,” Brandi West wrote in her Facebook post. “They don’t know they are the reason he has a reason to fight! He is so strong and loves his partners in blue.”

The deputies all brought cards and presents for Timmy and were happy to pose for pictures. At the end of the visit, they made sure Timmy got to hear his favorite thing: the sound of the sirens as the patrol cars drove away.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office later posted on Facebook that even though deputies were working over the holiday, they wanted to take some time to give their biggest supporter a very special Christmas.

