ATLANTA — WellStar Atlanta Medical Center wanted to bring the holiday cheer to their tiniest patients and their families.

And who doesn't love a cute baby dressed in their finest Christmas attire?

"Our NICU nurses dressed babies in holiday sweaters, bows, dresses and stockings," the hospital said in an email to 11Alive. "Nurse Terri Gonzales took photos. We posted on social media, and it has gone viral."

But, they do offer a warning that we wanted to pass on.

"(Warning: It might be too much cuteness)!"

The comments on the social media post are just as perfect as the photos. One reader wrote: "Thank you guys for taking care of my Níla she's doing great!!!! I can't wait to take her home!!!! "

Photos: WellStar NICU babies dress up for Christmas

Another said: "This center is just an Haven and I had taken to many uninsured Moms there and they take care of them and event asked for a penny or any kind insurance . Those they are donating or do any kind support please keep the great work up . May God bless you all and reward you for that ."

"Ten tiny babies...and a partridge in a pear tree. #adorable #NICU," the hospital wrote in its post on Facebook.

