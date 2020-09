Her great-grandchildren blew out all 100 candles on her cake for her.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A local woman has celebrated her centennial birthday on Thursday!

Alice Haberly turned 100 years old with her family present at the Brompton Heights Senior Living facility in Williamsville.

The facility says her family, even her 95-year-old brother, celebrated outside the facility with a party for Alice complete a champagne toast and some music by Alice's favorite singer, Frank Sinatra.