Students get blast from past with Westside Middle School time capsule

Students at the Barrow County school took a trip back in time Friday and unlocked the school's 25-year-old time capsule.

WINDER, Ga. — As the school year comes to a close, Westside Middle School students got a blast from the past.

The principal led the yearbook dedication and time capsule opening ceremony explaining the capsule was first closed in 1998. A quarter of a century later, students were able to uncover letters from past students and teachers and school memorabilia.

Other items include a Time Magazine with then-President Bill Clinton on the cover, a scrapbook, editions of the school newspapers and newspaper clippings detailing what was happening in Winder at the time. Of course, there were also moments celebrating the athletic program -- a bragging right the school still enjoys today.

As the school reflected on the past, they also announced that the current students will make history.

The Class of 2023 will create its own capsule. It will be opened 25 years later for a new generation to uncover.

