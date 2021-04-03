Birthday celebrations are a perfect way to get uplifted, and crossing the century mark deserves special recognition.

People like William Harvey Ziegler from Damascus, Maryland, who we here at Get Up would like to wish the happiest of birthdays! Born in 1920, he turned 101 Thursday.

Now you may remember Harvey; he was featured in recent report from this station as he was the oldest Montgomery County resident to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at an event there.

Harvey has lived a lifetime of public service, beginning with his stint in the Army in Europe during World War II, and continuing when he joined the Montgomery County NAACP upon his honorable discharge.

He was also instrumental in organizing a group that attended the 1963 March on Washington.

His dedication to the advancement of civil and human rights has earned him several awards over the years, and induction into the Montgomery County Human Rights Hall of Fame.

Harvey Ziegler has had a life well lived and we wish him many more years to come

