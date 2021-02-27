Friends and family celebrate 'Speedy' Izzy's 105th birthday

Isabel Lathrum turned 105 years old this week, so her family and friends celebrated with a card shower and drive-by parade.

WINTERSET, Iowa — A very special woman in Winterset celebrated a big milestone this week— turning 105 years old.

Isabel Lathrum, more well known as Izzy, celebrated the occasion with friends and family via a drive-by parade and a card shower. And she loves a good party.

"I never dreamed of this ever happening," Izzy told Local 5's Jon Diaz.

It's really nothing any of us dream about, but the secret to living past 100 is something we're curious about.

"I used to walk all over town every day," Izzy disclosed. "Sometimes twice. Everybody called me 'Speedy.'"

Izzy's caregivers said she still takes short laps around her room to stay active, but she also splurges a little bit on powdered donuts and Cheetos.

Friday's party was a welcomed treat after a long and hard year.

"Very tough. Not getting to be with her family. Not having the personal connection," Izzy's daughter Janice Wattonville said. "It's very hard on them, and us."

Izzy is a very special lady, and we hope this year is her best one yet.