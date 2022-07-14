She gave birth, had emergency surgery, then got married - all in 3 days!

A lot of life-changing things happened to Brittany Jennings in a matter of days at Forsyth Medical Center.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Triad woman delivered a baby, which led to an emergency surgery days later. After surgery, she got married!

Brittany Jennings, 28, delivered her baby seven weeks early at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center. She gave birth to her beautiful new four-pound, 5.1-ounce baby girl, Faylynn Hope, Friday, July 8. The baby's father, Clint Butner cut the umbilical cord.

"It was pretty intense," Butner said.

"We both stayed pretty calm for the most part," Jennings said. "I think we were just more or less excited to meet her."

On Tuesday, Brittany went to visit her baby in the NICU where she was experiencing chest pains.

"Chest pain hit me and I handed her to him and he looked at me and asked, 'are you OK?' And I said 'no somethings not right," Jennings said. "My focus was just trying to breathe because I couldn’t do anything else. It was a very hopeless feeling."

Doctors rushed Brittany to the cath lab for an emergency procedure. She is still recovering and will undergo another procedure Friday.

The sudden scare caused her then-fiancé to move their wedding date from this fall to that day in the hospital. Jennings loved the idea.

"We didn't know what could happen or if something still could happen (to me)," Jennings said. "I wanted us all to have the same last name."

Novant team members quickly put together a wedding cake, punch, wedding decorations, and a bouquet of flowers. Additional family members were invited to the hospital as well, including big brother, Grayson.

A volunteer played the dulcimer, a hospital chaplain performed the ceremony and the NICU team helped decorate Faylynn Hope's bed, so she could be the flower girl. Brittany Jennings became Brittany Butner on Wednesday.

As mom and baby gain strength, the couple is still wrapping their head around everything that happened.

"Did we really just go through that? Did this week just happen," the couple said.

"Every day, just cherish it because you don't know when it's gonna be your last," Clint Butner said.

The couple plans to hold their original wedding ceremony in September.