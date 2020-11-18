Woman, daughters who saved grandmother's life feeds homeless in Atlanta

Carter gave away 100 Thanksgiving baskets and boxes filled with food to people who need it.

ATLANTA — Tami Carter has a big heart!

We first met her two years ago when she and her daughters saved their grandmother’s life while babysitting them.

Carter has started a non-profit to help feed the community for Thanksgiving. This is the first year she’s doing this after officially becoming a non-profit this year.

On Saturday, Carter gave away 100 Thanksgiving baskets and boxes filled with food to people who need it. She said this year was so important because of COVID and unemployment.

Carter told 11Alive’s Hope Ford that she’s received a lot of support and a lot of donations of food from the community in areas of Loganville, Atlanta, and College Park.

Check out photos from the event below.