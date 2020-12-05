No birthday bash is complete without a sing a long, so the Marietta Police Department stepped in to surprise the World War II vet.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Social distancing measures during the COVID-19 pandemic is actually bringing some communities closer, like the Marietta Police Department and a resident who just celebrated a milestone.

Emanuel Wilson is now 102! No birthday bash is complete without a sing a long, so the Marietta Police Department stepped in to surprise the World War II vet.

“So incredibly thankful Reverend Woods reached out to us and let us know long time Marietta resident and WW2 vet Emanuel Wilson celebrated his 102nd birthday today! Officers showed up to sing (from a distance) and thank Mr. Wilson for his service in the US Air Force during WW2," the department wrote in a Facebook video post.

Not only did Wilson step outside of his home to dance and joke with officers during the birthday greeting, he also expressed his gratitude.

The now 102-year-old said that he’s looking forward to seeing everyone again this time, next year.

