World War II veteran receives thousands of cards for his 100th birthday

Cpl. Carl Reid asked for 100 birthday cards in late May.

BIG SPRING, Texas — In late May, Cpl. Carl Reid asked for 100 birthday cards as he neared his 100th birthday.

It was a simple request. Then, the request blew up.

Thousands of birthday cards were sent to the Lamun-Lusk-Sanchez Texas State Veterans Home in Big Spring, where Reid lives. Cards came in from 48 states, and even up north from Canada.

“We're over 4,500... it's just amazing that people would take that kind of time to acknowledge his accomplishment of getting to 100,” said Donald Reid, one of Carl's sons.

Reid was a corporal in the U.S. Army during World War II. He also raised his family on a farm, serving as a strong father figure for his sons to look up to.

“We all had good lives, and had him to look up to for being such a good father figure,” said Phillip Reid, another one of Carl's sons.

The family is very appreciative of all of the cards sent to him, and are thankful that Carl's birthday wish was granted.

But it wasn't all just cards and cake that Carl got. Thursday's birthday was a day for Carl's family to show him the love and appreciation that he deserves.

"[Just to say] thank you for all the things he had done for us when we were growing up and continued to do over our lives, and to just tell him how much I love him," said Donald. "He’s always been there for us if we needed anything, and just a good, strong man that you could lean on.”

As for how Carl felt about how his birthday went? Well... to say he greatly appreciated it is an understatement.