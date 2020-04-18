Midlothian parents were filled with double the love Friday, after their twins were born, even breaking a record at Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.
Andee Grace Stokes and Baylee Sue Stokes weighed in at a combined 18 lbs. 3 ounces and 43.5 inches.
Andee, who was born first, weighed in at 9 lbs., 1 oz. and 22 inches long. One minute later, Baylee Sue emerged at 9 lbs., 2 oz. and 21.5 inches long.
Parents, Robert and Stephanie Stokes, were excited to welcome their sixth and seventh child into their family.
