WWII Army Veteran celebrates 102nd birthday

Louisville native and WWII veteran Art Raderer celebrated his birthday with a drive-by parade May 22.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An alumni of the Honor Flight Bluegrass, Art Raderer, celebrated his 102nd birthday May 22.

Raderer is a WWII Army veteran. He was drafted into the Army in 1944 and was on among troops being assembled in the Philippines for the planned invasion of Japan.

Coincidentally, Raderer and his two brothers were in the Philippines at the same time during the war although they were in different units in the Army. WWII ended before Raderer was called into combat.

Raderer's birthday was celebrated on May 22 at St. Matthews Baptist Church with a driveby parade as friends and family waved to him in celebration.

Happy birthday, Art! Thank you for your service.

