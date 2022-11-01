WWII veteran surprised, honored by more than 100 Marietta Middle School students

The students carried American flags, balloons and handmade posters – thanking Charles Edwards, 98, for his service.

MARIETTA, Ga. — A 98-year-old WWII veteran was honored Monday by more than 100 eighth-grade students from Marietta Middle School.

The students walked from the middle school to surprise Charles Edwards at his home. Marietta City Schools said the walk was initially planned on Veterans Day, but it was postponed due to weather.

The students carried American flags, balloons and handmade posters – thanking Edwards for his service.

Edwards is a Marietta High School alum. The students also gave him a signed football to commemorate his time as the Marietta High School quarterback in 1942.

Edwards also received a box full of gifts and a letter of gratitude on behalf of the middle schoolers' Marietta Class of 2027.

