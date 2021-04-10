WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday with surprise party in Louisville

James Greathouse, originally from Bardstown, enlisted in the Army in 1942 and served in both the European and Pacific Theatres of Operations.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Honor Flight Bluegrass held a very special celebration Saturday for a WWII veteran turning 100.

James Greathouse, originally from Bardstown, celebrated his birthday with a surprise party at Landmark of Louisville. Greathouse enlisted in the Army July 20, 1942 and served in both the European and Pacific Theatres of Operations during World War II.

He earned the American Theatre Ribbon, the Asiatic Pacific Theatre Ribbon, WWII Victory Medal and a Bronze Star for his service.

Following his service, Greathouse worked and retired from the L&N Railroad.

Greathouse is one of 300,000 remaining members of the Greatest Generation who served their country during WWII. Over 16,000,000 men and women served in the Armed Forces during WWII.

Happy Birthday and thank you for your service, Mr. Greathouse!

