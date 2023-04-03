9-year-old golfer meets idol ahead of Masters Tournament

Ashley Kim is on her way to becoming a great golfer herself.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — It’s already been a busy week for Ashley Kim.

The 9-year-old from California won her age division in Sunday’s Drive, Pitch & Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club, but her biggest thrill was yet to come.

She was back at Augusta National Monday, where she had the chance to meet her idol on the 18th green.

“I was really happy and excited because I didn’t think Tiger was going to sign for anybody,” said Kim. “In the beginning (Monday morning) when I started walking with my sister and my dad, I said to my dad ‘this is so boring’. But now it’s not so boring.”

Both Kim and Tiger Woods are from California and also share a love of golf. And it’s clear this meet-up with Woods and getting his autograph will provide a story she can take back to her friends in California.