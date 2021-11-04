Atlanta Botanical Gardens' Garden Lights, Holiday Nights begins Nov. 13

The Atlanta Botanical Gardens' seasonal event Garden Lights, Holiday Nights kicks off November 13. It's going to be bright.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Botanical Gardens is hosting the Garden Lights, Holiday Nights event again this year. The event, however, will feature new safety protocols and will have limited capacity.

Ticket holders that participate in the Garden Lights, Holiday Nights event can look forward to strolling through the magical tunnel of light, dancing, refreshments and numerous lighted sculptures along the garden path. While the event will feature plenty of familiar attractions, the Atlanta Botanical Gardens are also offering some new twists.

The event will feature a colorful Glowing Grove along the Flower Walk, oversized flowers leading to the Ice Goddess and several lighted sculptures from the 2021 summer exhibition SUPERnatural: Glass Art by Jason Gamrath.

Tickets first went on sale to Garden members on September 24, before going on sale to the public on October 1. The event will begin Saturday, November 13 and will last until Saturday, January 15.

To combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the Atlanta Botanical Gardens will also be taking certain safety measures for the event. Nightly capacity within the gardens has been reduced. Masks are required indoors for all guests over two years old and strongly recommended outdoors when social distancing is not possible. Many of the garden pathways have also been designated for one-way traffic.