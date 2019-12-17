ATLANTA — The holiday season is picking up around Atlanta, and both some of the city's most high-profile attractions and its best hidden gems are finding ways to celebrate.

This is by no means a comprehensive list (because there's a lot going on around here throughout December!) but consider it a useful starter guide if you're looking for something memorable to do to mark the season:

Centennial Olympic Park Christmas market: Inspired by traditional German Christmas markets, the "Atlanta Christkindl Market" is going on daily at Centennial Olympic Park until Christmas Eve. It's free to enter and open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., and offers craft stalls, German food and other holiday gifts.

Centennial Olympic Park Chinese Lantern Festival: This is open nightly from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. (11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday) and costs about $20 for adult entry. You'll get a look at handcrafted lanterns depicting more than 25 different kinds of land and sea animals in line with this year's theme of "Into the Wild."

