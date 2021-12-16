The Peach Drop returns to Atlanta to ring in 2022

The New Year's Eve event is making a comeback after a hiatus.

ATLANTA — The Peach Drop is back. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced the return to the city's iconic New Year's Eve event on Thursday.

Atlanta's popular peach was at a standstill last year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. New Year's Eve events were largely suspended as Fulton County worked to control the spread of COVID-19.

The major event was put on a hiatus in 2019 as well after the mayor said they would be taking a break to re-evaluate their planning efforts and the location.

This year, global entertainment company Live Nation is producing the event alongside the Coca-Cola Company at the Underground Atlanta, the city said.

People can ring in the new year while enjoying performances from Grammy award-winning singer Ashanti, Atlanta-based hip-hop group Goodie Mob and rapper Blanco Brown. Radio personality and Atlanta native Ryan Cameron will host the event.

“Underground Atlanta has been the host of the Peach Drop for over 30 years, and we’re proud to welcome the beloved tradition back to our historic entertainment district,” said Shaneel Lalani, CEO of Lalani Ventures.

The celebratory event has historically drawn in around 60,000 people.

Crowds can start lining up on Dec. 31. The stage opens at 6 p.m. and will wrap up with the Peach Drop at midnight.