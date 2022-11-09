Iconic Atlanta Peach Drop to return after three-year hiatus

The New Year's celebration attracts at least 100,000 people a year to Atlanta.

ATLANTA — The annual Peach Drop will return for the 2023 New Year's celebration after a three-year hiatus, according to city documents.

City officials have approved funding and renewed sponsorship for the over 30-year-old event in a new ordinance.

Last year, Underground Atlanta canceled the event due to growing COVID-19 safety concerns after the city approved its return.

The Peach Drop was also canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, following a cancellation in 2019 by former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms over location challenges.

The city will hold the festival at the Underground Atlanta venue this New Year's Eve.

Officials said Live Nation will provide the city with talent and an event production team for the festival again.

The Peach Drop traditionally has drawn in crowds from 65,000 to 100,000. Admission to the festival is free to the public.