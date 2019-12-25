ATLANTA — Just about everything is closed on Christmas, but life must still go on for many of us out there.

In the search for a bite to eat, here are some chains you can turn to on Christmas Day. (If you're looking for famously-open-on-Christmas Chinese restaurants, you'll have to call them individually.)

Waffle House: The granddaddy of them all is open on Christmas.

Boston Market: Locations at 2535 Briarcliff Rd. in Atlanta and 5903 Roswell Rd. in Sandy Springs will be open from noon-5 p.m.

Locations at 2535 Briarcliff Rd. in Atlanta and 5903 Roswell Rd. in Sandy Springs will be open from noon-5 p.m. Burger King: Multiple locations are open around the city throughout the day.

Multiple locations are open around the city throughout the day. IHOP: Generally open on Christmas Day, with 10 locations around the Perimeter.

Generally open on Christmas Day, with 10 locations around the Perimeter. Dunkin': There's 10 locations in Atlanta, and franchises may open on Christmas, but you'll need to call the specific one near you to find out for sure.

There's 10 locations in Atlanta, and franchises may open on Christmas, but you'll need to call the specific one near you to find out for sure. McDonald's: This is another situation like with Dunkin', where franchises may be open but you'll have to call and check at specific ones.

This is another situation like with Dunkin', where franchises may be open but you'll have to call and check at specific ones. Hooters: Most locations open around 4 p.m. on Christmas. There are a few around Atlanta.

Most locations open around 4 p.m. on Christmas. There are a few around Atlanta. Ruth's Chris Steak House: Open on Christmas, with two locations in Atlanta two more in Alpharetta and Kennesaw.

Open on Christmas, with two locations in Atlanta two more in Alpharetta and Kennesaw. Fogo de Chão: The Brazilian steakhouse has locations in Buckhead and Dunwoody and is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

The Brazilian steakhouse has locations in Buckhead and Dunwoody and is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Benihana: Open on Christmas, with locations in Buckhead and Alpharetta.

Open on Christmas, with locations in Buckhead and Alpharetta. McCormick & Schmick's: The CNN Center location is open.

And last but not least:

Chick-fil-A: Just kidding!

MORE HEADLINES

One Rabbi's solution to bridging the holiday gap and promoting unity

This holiday season, it’s going to be a beautiful day in the neighborhood

‘A Christmas Story’ 24-hour marathon begins tonight