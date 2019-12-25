ATLANTA — Just about everything is closed on Christmas, but life must still go on for many of us out there.
In the search for a bite to eat, here are some chains you can turn to on Christmas Day. (If you're looking for famously-open-on-Christmas Chinese restaurants, you'll have to call them individually.)
- Waffle House: The granddaddy of them all is open on Christmas.
- Boston Market: Locations at 2535 Briarcliff Rd. in Atlanta and 5903 Roswell Rd. in Sandy Springs will be open from noon-5 p.m.
- Burger King: Multiple locations are open around the city throughout the day.
- IHOP: Generally open on Christmas Day, with 10 locations around the Perimeter.
- Dunkin': There's 10 locations in Atlanta, and franchises may open on Christmas, but you'll need to call the specific one near you to find out for sure.
- McDonald's: This is another situation like with Dunkin', where franchises may be open but you'll have to call and check at specific ones.
- Hooters: Most locations open around 4 p.m. on Christmas. There are a few around Atlanta.
- Ruth's Chris Steak House: Open on Christmas, with two locations in Atlanta two more in Alpharetta and Kennesaw.
- Fogo de Chão: The Brazilian steakhouse has locations in Buckhead and Dunwoody and is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
- Benihana: Open on Christmas, with locations in Buckhead and Alpharetta.
- McCormick & Schmick's: The CNN Center location is open.
And last but not least:
- Chick-fil-A: Just kidding!
