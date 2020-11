What's open on Black Friday this year? Here's a list.

Several stores are limiting their hours this Black Friday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Black Friday during a pandemic is unprecedented.

Normally, folks gather at big box stores for the best deals of the year. This year may look a little different as several retailers plan to have most of their sales through online shopping.

If you want to get out and shop this Black Friday, here are some stores that will be open.

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: Varies by franchise

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: Hours vary by store and mall

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: Some locations open 6 a.m.

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: Opens 8 a.m.

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: Opens 6 a.m.

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: Opens 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Thanksgiving 2020: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Black Friday 2020: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: Opens 7 a.m.

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: Opens 6 a.m. (check mall)

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: Opens 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thanksgiving 2020: Regular hours

Black Friday 2020: Regular hours

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: Opens 5 a.m.

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thanksgiving 2020: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Black Friday 2020: Normal hours

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Thanksgiving 2020: Open; hours vary by store

Thanksgiving 2020: Regular hours

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: Opens 7 a.m.

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. (check mall hours)

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: Regular hours

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: Regular hours

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: Regular hours

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: Opens 6 a.m.

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: Regular hours

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: Regular hours

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: Opens 5 a.m.

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: 6 a.m.

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: Opens 5 a.m.

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: Opens 6 a.m.

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: 5 a.m. to midnight

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: Regular hours

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: Opens 7 a.m.

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: 12 a.m. to 11 p.m. (some stores may close earlier).

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: Regular hours

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: Regular hours

Thanksgiving 2020: Regular hours

Black Friday 2020: Regular hours

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: Regular hours

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: 7 a.m.

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: Varies by store and mall

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: Opens 6 a.m.

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: Opens 9 a.m.

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: Opens 7 a.m.

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: 6 a.m.

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: Regular hours. Varies by mall.

Thanksgiving 2020: Regular hours

Black Friday 2020: Regular hours

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: 5 a.m.

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: Some locations opening 6 a.m. Others regular hours.

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can find more stores by visiting blackfriday.com

