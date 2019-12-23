WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Poison frontman Bret Michaels is trading his signature bandanna for a Santa hat to help spread holiday cheer.

Michaels loaded up his private plane with gifts for residents in the Bahamas, who were hit hard by a hurricane three months ago.

Among the presents, a very special passenger - 9-year-old Emma Sawyer. Sawyer's home was destroyed in the storm.

She's been staying with family members in Florida while her parents remain in the Bahamas trying to rebuild.

Micahels didn't want the little girl to spend the holidays apart from her parents, so he stepped in to take her home.

"I can't imagine being away from my kids that long," he told WPTV. "I'm away a couple days, and I miss them."

Michaels also plans to deliver gifts to families in Puerto Rico.

