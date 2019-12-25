ATLANTA — As many celebrate Christmas, and others, celebrate Hanukkah, one rabbi is hoping to encourage unity this holiday season.

The Jewish Christian Discovery Center says people can bridge the religion gap with just a simple solution: hanging the Jewish star on their Christmas trees. The goal is to help others understand different religions and fight prejudice.

"There's never been a time like this in this country in my memory. It's scarier today to be Jewish than it ever has been," said Rabbi Ari Kaiman.

Another Jewish leader, Rabbi Albert Slomovitz, said that's why it's important to dispel those myths early. He believes kids who grow up understanding how the two holidays go together - and appreciate each other - will help decrease the violence we've seen against religious institutions.

In the last year, we've reported on several high-profile cases of violence where anti-Semitic language was used. And the Jewish community was shaken last October after an attack at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh left 11 people dead.

"There have been persistent myths and conspiracy theories and stories told about us that are just not true," Kaiman explained.

But Kaiman said this simple act of solidarity, in a sens, can help two communities bond and fight to overcome hate.

"A little bit of light drives out a lot of darkness," he said.

