Chick-fil-A in Covington puts out remembrance table for Memorial Day

ATLANTA — A Chick-fil-A location in Covington is remembering the fallen heroes of the country in their own tradition.

The remembrance table, also know as the missing man table, is a tradition that the 'Eat More Chicken' franchise has been doing since 2016.

It represents a way to express thanks and to remind family and friends about those who sacrificed themselves, according to a Facebook post from the franchise.

Each piece of the table is a symbol to honor loved ones lost. The franchise also closed early on Monday to allow their team time to reflect.

"Let us now raise our water glasses in a toast to honor America’s POW/MIAs, to the success of our efforts to account for them, and to the safety of all now serving our nation," the post added after explaining each piece of the missing man's table.

According to the post, the white cloth symbolizes the pure motives when called to serve in war.

It also stated that the red rose sets as a reminder of the fallen heroes' lives.

The yellow ribbon and the lighted candle means a hope for the return of the "missing man" or those lost in battle, the post stated.

"A slice of lemon reminds us of their bitter fate, captured or missing in a foreign land. A pinch of salt symbolizes the tears of our missing and their families," the post said.

The Chick-fil-A location said the Bible was a symbol of strength and faith.

An inverted glass and empty chair symbolizes the fact they are missing and will not be able to enjoy life.

