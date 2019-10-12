ATLANTA — It started with a push to help dozens of families struggling this holiday season. Now, 66 kids are in for a big surprise thanks to kindhearted members of our community.

The people who work at Odyssey Villas community where they're staying, however, wanted them to have more. That's why they put on a Christmas to remember with help from some unexpected and extraordinary generosity.

For two-year-old Zander, his family was experiencing homelessness in 2018 and skipped the holidays altogether. This year is different for the Andersons. This is the first year Zander has seen a Christmas tree.

"It's been hard, definitely some tough days," Tyrun Anderson said. "But we're a unit, we call ourselves Team Anderson."

The family got a spot at Odyssey Villas, an apartment complex for families struggling with homelessness, through Community Concerns Inc.

RELATED: Georgia State offers pantry program to help students struggling with food insecurity

It gave the Andersons a place of their own - a place to put their Christmas tree.

"We got ornaments and we put them up as a family," Tyrun said. "We might not be able to have a big extravagant Christmas, but we can have tradition."

People who work at Odyssey Villas want that tradition for the families who live there to include children opening presents on Christmas morning.

"It's always just heartwrenching to not have something on Christmas morning," Sabrina Banks said. "Just making that happen for someone is the ultimate goal."

RELATED: Bon Jovi's third 'pay if you can' restaurant will help hungry college students

Banks is a caseworker there and asked one of their volunteers, Elle Heaton, to organize a toy drive.

"These families are going through a difficult time, and I know everyone feels that. And what gets you through that is the support," Elle said. "So that's what our goal is this year. So that every kid can wake up on Christmas morning and have a gift to open."

Elle was determined to make the toy drive a success for these kids. Her own family struggled with near homelessness when she was growing up, and she knows how difficult it can be to experience.

PHOTOS: Christmas for families in need Volunteers, special donation bring heartwarming Christmas surprise to families in need Elle Heaton Cynthia Adams Tyrun Anderson and baby Zander Volunteers, special donation bring heartwarming Christmas surprise to families in need 11Alive's Kaitlyn Ross and two-year-old Zander

She got in touch with 11Alive to try and raise money for the toy drive. That's when a woman named Cynthia Adams contacted 11Alive reporter Kaitlyn Ross.

Adams struggled growing up too and she wanted these kids to know the magic of Christmas. So she donated all the toys for the children to open Christmas morning - four each to 66 kids.

RELATED: Former homeless man pays for new apartment with money earned from Little Rock cleanup program

"You don't have to worry about your event, everything is going to be entirely covered," she said.

Elle and Sabrina, along with everyone else at Odyssey, were overcome by Cynthia's generosity and kindness.

"All of us know what it feels like to go through difficult times, and it's the support that gets us through," Elle said. "I'm so glad we could do this. I am so glad there are people helping us. It's so nice."

Now, each of the 66 children living at the homeless shelter will get a toy the night of the party, and then their parents will get a Santa sack to take home with three more toys, so they can all know the joy of Christmas morning.

Their Christmas party will be held on Dec. 19. But the joy this event will spread to these children will likely last all year long.