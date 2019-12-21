ATLANTA — As Christmas nears, security experts warn you not to fall victim to criminal Grinches.

With all of the hype surrounding Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it may shock you to find out most people haven't even started their Christmas Shopping yet.

According to the National Retail Federation, nearly two-thirds of Americans wait until the week of Christmas to start their shopping. This means the last weekend before the holiday should be a busy one for shoppers and shoplifters.

Security expert Rodney Smith said personal safety starts in the parking lot.

"Park where there is light," said Smith, "and remember where you parked. That way you're not walking around with your arms full."

Smith, who heads the Georgia Firearms and Security Training Academy, said a simple flashlight can be one of the easiest and best tools for safety.

"You wanna have this in your hand, be able to blind someone if you have to," Smith said.

Meanwhile, inside the stores, businesses are cracking down. This month, more than two dozen shoplifters were busted at the Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody in just a two day span.

"We're after professional thieves that really victimize retailers this time of year," said Thomas Beusse, Executive Director of the Georgia Retail Association.

Since Black Friday, Dunwoody Police have made 80 shoplifting arrests, almost entirely at the Perimeter Mall.

