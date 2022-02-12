Here's a look at the Christmas tree at Georgia's Capitol building

The Georgia Forestry of Commission helped find, prepare and transport the 24-foot-tall Redcedar tree.

ATLANTA — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Georgia's State Capitol Building!

On its social media page, the commission said it was "delighted" to help with the tree this year – adding it was donated by a landowner in Fulton County.

Meanwhile, there was also holiday cheer at the world's busiest airport on Friday. A special Christmas tree lighting ceremony was held at Hartsfield-Jackson to help get travelers in the holiday spirit. It was the first time the event was held at the airport since 2019. You can check it out below.

