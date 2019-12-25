SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Christmas comes with family traditions.

Metro Atlanta is filled with several cultures, so holiday celebrations will look different, depending on where you go. Some restaurants are taking advantage of Christmas - with a twist.

There's no shortage of food prepping at the “Iron Age Korean Steakhouse” in Sandy Springs.

"I believe that we’re one of the very few restaurants that are open," said Alex Nam, the assistant manager.

Nam’s been the assistant manager for a few years, so he knows what to expect on Christmas.

"We do get a lot of families and friend groups. A lot of friends come together," he said.

When they come in, he wants people to still enjoy the staples of Christmas - like family - but experience it with a Korean flavor. He said Koreans traditionally eat out on Christmas as a family.

"Korean barbecue, especially, is becoming one of the most popular dining experience, and that’s my goal - to spread the word and have everybody enjoy," he said.

Bhojanic Restaurant in Buckhead is doing the same. From the music to the décor, you can get the entire Indian experience served to you on a plate.

"We’re going to have a buffet, and it’s going to be the traditional Indian thali plus a little extra tandoori turkey and other holiday, festive items," said manager, Skai Davidson.

She said they’ll serve traditional dishes, as well.

"We have families that actually don’t celebrate Christmas and are looking for traditional food, so we’re providing for all parties," Davidson added.

But, no matter how or where you spend the holidays, people like Nam will bring it back to the basics.

"It is all about family. Christmas is the season of giving and spending time with family," he concluded.

