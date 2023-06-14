Cobb County NAACP holding 20th annual Juneteenth celebration this weekend

It's happening at Marietta Square on Saturday.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A celebration of freedom, Juneteenth is just days away.

The now-federal holiday pays tribute to the forced sacrifices of the enslaved while also marking the end of slavery.

Cobb County's NAACP is hosting their 20th annual event and it all kicks off Friday.

Cobb County President Jeriene Bonner joined 11Alive to tell viewers what they can expect.

The organization has a packed events schedule for the weekend - with the flagship all-day Juneteenth celebration set to happen in Marietta Square on Saturday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Other events with the NAACP include an Evening Under the Stars in Marietta Square on Friday night from 7-11 p.m. That event is free - though tickets do need to be reserved here; and a Salute to Heroes/Happy Father's Day event from 2-6 p.m. in Marietta Square on Sunday.