Corn mazes you can check out around Atlanta for the Halloween season

Here are some of your options if you want to mark the season with a visit.

ATLANTA — It's a favorite fall tradition for many, and there's no better time to do it than ahead of Halloween: Go to a corn maze.

People around Atlanta who enjoy a corn maze as a way to mark the season are in particular luck, as there are a number of them around the metro area and elsewhere in the state.

if you're looking to go get lost (and, of course, find your way out of) a corn maze this year, here are some of your options:

Buford Corn Maze : Located at 4470 Bennett Rd. in Buford, the Buford Corn Maze has a number of different attractions geared toward varying age levels. It's situated at the historic Winnie Roberts Tutton Farm and, in addition to the corn maze, features a haunted forest experience. The maze costs $16 per person with a $28 ticket available for both the maze and haunted forest.

Uncle Shuck's: This is both a pumpkin patch and corn maze located in Dawsonville. The business says it has a 15-acre cornfield with six miles of trails. Tickets to the maze cost $20, and a haunted trail experience is also available for $20. For $25 you can get both the maze and haunted trail, as well as a wagon ride.

Jaemor Farms Corn Maze : Tucked away up in Habersham County, the Jaemor Farms maze is "one no family should miss," as they describe it. Tickets for an all-access pass are $14, which includes a pumpkin patch, hayrides and other farm activities.

: Tucked away up in Habersham County, the Jaemor Farms maze is "one no family should miss," as they describe it. Tickets for an all-access pass are $14, which includes a pumpkin patch, hayrides and other farm activities. Washington Farms: This Oconee County operation boasts a 6.5 acre corn maze which they turn into a new design every year. The maze is open only on weekends, and you can get access to it and other experiences at the farms for a $15.95 general admission ticket.