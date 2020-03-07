Doctors say hand sanitizer and fireworks don't play well together

Using hand sanitizer before touching fireworks can be dangerous according to doctors.

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Doctors at the University of Kansas Health System say playing with or lighting fireworks after hand sanitizer could lead to injuries.

We seem to be using hand sanitizer all the time because of the coronavirus.

This weekend, you might be around family and friends shooting off fireworks where it is legal. Doctors worry people might use the sanitizer before touching fireworks which they say can be dangerous.

There is a worry right now over the upcoming holiday weekend.

Families will also be taking coronavirus precautions -- like hand sanitizer to keep themselves safe.

What people might not think is that the two combined can be dangerous.

The disinfectant is made up of 60-to-70 percent alcohol. Doctors say it takes at least 30 seconds for it to dry, but the alcohol is still on our hands.

Mixed with fire, you could still get up to third-degree burns.

As a result, doctors at the University of Kansas Health System say to wash your hands with soap and water if you're concerned.

