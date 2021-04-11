Festival of Trees lights up Georgia World Congress Center

People can enjoy a dazzling display of Christmas trees, wreaths and nativities.

ATLANTA — Georgia's World Congress Center is getting festive this holiday season.

People can walk through a forest of Christmas trees and dazzling holiday displays at Georgia Festival of Trees through Dec. 4.

Each tree, wreath, centerpiece and nativity at the festival is donated by individuals and organizations in Atlanta.

The elaborate and decorated Christmas trees will be up for auction, according to event organizers. Proceeds from tree and ticket sales will benefit Wellspring Living, a nonprofit organization that supports survivors of human trafficking in metro Atlanta.

Georgia Festival of Trees President and CEO Angie Ulibarri said she is thrilled to bring the event back to the city, according to a news release.

“The Christmas season represents warmth and hope for the future, which is exactly what Georgia Festival of Trees offers to all who will walk through the doors of our winter wonderland at the Georgia World Congress Center,” Ulibarri said. “We want this event to unite the community, spread joy and light, and become a memorable experience for families in Atlanta for many years.”

The public can also enjoy live entertainment, vendors, shopping and children's activities. Families can also snap a photo with Santa during select hours.