Fireworks celebrations light up the sky across metro Atlanta

The fireworks at Roswell Area Park started about half an hour early due to the anticipated rain at 9 p.m. By 9:30 p.m., the area was in a complete downpour.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROSWELL, Ga. — People across metro Atlanta were out enjoying fireworks celebrations with the weather cooperating for most of the day as the community took in the Fourth of July celebration.

The fireworks at Roswell Area Park started about half an hour early due to the anticipated rain at 9 p.m. By 9:30 p.m., the area was in a complete downpour.

Seeing Roswell's July 4th fireworks was something the Brito brothers have been waiting for.

“I don’t think I’ve seen fireworks in a long time, so I think it’s going to be really fun seeing it blow up in the sky and stuff like that," eight-year-old Julian Brito said.

“I like the colors of it. It blooms, and I like that. It’s cool," 11-year-old Justin Brito said.

The Brito family enjoyed good music, food, and fun.

“We’re having fun, and we’re just resting here in the shade, but it’s a little hot," Julian Brito said.

Dad Eric Brito braved the hot weather with his family to build memories.

“I’m looking forward to next year. Hopefully, we get to make this a tradition as a family, and that’s what I’m looking forward to,” he said.

Fireworks in @CityofRoswellGA started about 30 minutes early. Hundreds of people waited to see them before it started pouring.@11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/Wwsw3I8jqG — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) July 5, 2023

In Marietta, the city's July 4th celebration featured fair food, inflatable rides, and time to relax with friends.

“I’m super excited to have the day off today and enjoy everything the Square has to offer like a lot of ice cream and treats," Chris Chinchilla said.

“It’s great on July 4th everyone’s off work, just getting to see people who I haven’t seen in a while, having a beer, watching some fireworks, having some good food outside, and couldn’t ask for better weather out here," Nick Kui said.