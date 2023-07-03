Here's when you should call 911 on Fourth of July, according to authorities

Authorities said people should only dial the number for emergencies.

ATLANTA — City of Atlanta E-911 reminded people Monday that as they prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July they should know when and when not to dial 911.

Officials said that people should only dial the number in the event of emergencies and went as far as to explain what would qualify while warning that call volumes would increase because of the busy holiday.

Here's when and when not to call 911 on the Independence Day holiday:

When to Call 911

A neighbor is shooting at you or trying to harm someone else with a firearm or weapon.

An infant or toddler was hurt by fireworks.

A family member is having a heat stroke or other heat-related injury.

A neighbor set your house or someone else's house on fire.

When not to call 911

Your neighbors are lighting fireworks. Only certain fireworks are illegal in Georgia. Read here for a guide.

Your toddler or infant cannot sleep because of the noise.

Your neighbor is having a party or their music is too loud.

Your pet is afraid of the fireworks and will not come from the bed.

Officials with the emergency service encourage residents to do their part in keeping emergency lines free for what they deem true emergencies, its alert said.

The line should be used when someone is in immediate danger.

If anyone wants to report a non-emergency they can call 404-658-6666.

City of Atlanta E-911 Wants You to Know When and When Not to Dial 911 This 4th of July Weekend It's the 4th! A time to... Posted by City of Atlanta E911 Communications on Saturday, July 1, 2023