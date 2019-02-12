ATLANTA — Georgia nonprofits are coming together on Giving Tuesday for GAgives Day, billed as the state's "biggest annual giving day."

11Alive is proud to support many local nonprofits involved in the initiative, and will be featuring them on Atlanta & Company throughout Tuesday.

According to a release by the Georgia Center for Nonprofits, which leads the outreach program, GAgives Day "bring(s) together thousands of participating nonprofits with tens of thousands of generous donors, businesses and other supporters from across the state and beyond."

Running from midnight to midnight, the public will be able to donate either at GAgives.org or at any of the individual websites of participating organizations.

The movement was founded in 2012 and has to date raised more than $28 million from 160,000 donations.

"People across the state are encouraged to give generously in support of their community nonprofits and bring awareness to causes including the arts, animal rescue, community building, education, the environment and more, by finding nonprofits by name, or searching by cause area, on GAgives.org," the organization said.

Nationally, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving is considered Giving Tuesday, which calls on people to consider making donations as they do their holiday shopping on days like Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The organization further says:

GAgives corporate partners are providing incentives to help raise awareness and drive higher levels of giving for nonprofits registered on GAgives.org. Sponsored by Fifth Third Bank, this year’s general leaderboard prize is open to all participating nonprofits. Fifth Third Bank Leaderboard prizes will be awarded to the top 3 nonprofits that net the highest number of donors on GAgives day. The Coca-Cola Foundation will present the Coca-Cola Women’s Empowerment Matching Fund Challenge for select nonprofits supporting women’s entrepreneurship. Mercedes-Benz will engage children & youth education nonprofits and their donors in a #GreatnessLivesHere Leaderboard and Power Hours launched throughout the day. Gas South will present #BeAFuelForGood Power Hours for nonprofits serving Latino communities, Arby’s Foundation offers #ArbysEndChildhoodHunger Power Hours dedicated to nonprofits tackling childhood hunger, and our newest partner, Aprio, will provide four Power Hours prizes that every nonprofit can compete for.

