Gastropub owner gifts Christmas meal to Georgia Tech students unable to go home for holidays

Bill Brown, owner of Brookhaven THERE Gastropub, said its an operation that brings joy to his heart.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The coronavirus pandemic has grounded plans for some Georgia Tech students, keeping them on campus for the holidays. That's why one restaurant owner decided to spice up their Christmas with a delicious gift.

Cooked from the heart, THERE Gastropub in Brookhaven offered dozens of meals to students who couldn't go home for the holidays. On Saturday morning, owner Bill Brown and crews with THERE Gastropub set up an assembly line of grab-and-go meals, with most gone by 1 p.m.

"They were happy. They were ecstatic, grateful." Brown told 11Alive.

This, however, is nothing new to the owner. Brown also provided complimentary meals to students during the Thanksgiving holiday.

"It's very heartwarming to see the reactions when they come in and are like 'Oh my gosh, they are really giving us meals.'" Brown said. "Couple of kids had tears in their eyes, so that kind of made it all worth while for us."